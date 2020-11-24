Zippy’s Thanksgiving Giveaway Winner – The De Vera Ohana

This year Zippyʻs Restaurants held a giveaway so our viewers could Give Thanks to Others and nominate a loved one to win a $150 gift card to help celebrate the holidays. We’d like to introduce one of the winners…

Congratulations to the De Vera Ohana! They were nominated by Jennifer Clemente who is a member of the PMCC 4th Watch Kalihi church that Marcos and Arbie De Vera provide ministry services for. The DeVera’s voluntarily provide spiritual and emotional support to church members with daily prayers. They have two sons Kaleo and Marc-Adam and have another child on the way. As it turns out, the church is next to a Zippy’s and many of the members have either worked there or dine there frequently.

RELATED: Zippy’s Thanksgiving Giveaway Winner – Laurie Lau-Steigerwald