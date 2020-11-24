Zippy’s Thanksgiving Giveaway Winner – Laurie Lau-Steigerwald

This year Zippyʻs Restaurants held a giveaway so our viewers could Give Thanks to Others and nominate a loved one to win a $150 gift card to help celebrate the holidays. We’d like to introduce one of the winners…

Congratulations to Laurie Lau-Steigerwald who is a special education inclusion teacher at James Campbell High School. She was nominated by a close long-time friend who is proud of her dedication to her students and the many ways she goes above and beyond. Some of the gift card will be used toward Laurie’s favorite, Zip Pacs, and will help her budget for something special to honor her late aunt.

