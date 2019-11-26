Zippys Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers

If you have a ton of turkey leftovers after Thanksgiving then you might want to make something a little different to keep it fresh. Zippys director of culinary operations, Trevor Luke, has some great ideas. A Turkey Chowder and a Turkey Melt. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us, and enjoy the recipes below.

Turkey Chowder w/ Turkey Melt

Chowder

½ cup Chopped Onions

½ cup Chopped Celery

1 can Corn

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

2 cup chicken stock

2 cup half n half or heaving whipping cream

Salt & Pepper

Shredded/chopped Leftover Turkey (as much as you want!)

Cook onions and celery in butter till translucent

Add flour. Incorporate well.

Add in broth and then add in stock. Stir constantly until the soup thickens.

Drain corn and add in soup.

Stir in shredded/chopped turkey

Salt and pepper to taste.

Turkey Melt

2 slices bread (white, wheat, rye, whatever you want)

Shredded turkey (as much as you want!)

2 slices of cheese (american, mozzarella, again whatever floats your boat)

½ oz butter, soft/spreadable

Heat pan

On a clean cutting board place the slices of bread down.

Place cheese on each slice of bread.

Place shredded turkey on top. Close sandwich

Butter one side of the bread and place butter side down in pan

Butter the top side of the bread. Cook each side for about 2 minutes.

Serve with chowder.