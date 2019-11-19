Your Primary Focus: Get your flu shot

"A catastrophe waiting to happen." That's what Honolulu's Board of Water Supply calls the underground military fuel tanks at Red Hill, ahead of a critical regulatory deadline. The Navy says they're safe now and will be improved.

A letter mailed recently with every water bill was the Board of Water Supply’s way of drawing attention islandwide before a public meeting Tuesday. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Health are taking public feedback before issuing a decision on how the Navy will be allowed to fix, replace or relocate the fuel tanks. The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Moanalua Middle School.