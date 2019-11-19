Your Primary Focus: Get your flu shot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now is the time to get a flu shot.
Dr. Ben Roney, a primary care physician at Adventist Health Castle gives KHON2 News anchor Lauren Day a flu shot on the air.
During the break the doctor asked Lauren a set of questions like if she had a fever.
Discussions in this segment include:
- Why should we bother getting a flu shot?
- What are some of the myths out there about flu shots and are there any side effects from the vaccine?
- Who should or shouldn’t get the flu shot?
- How do you know if you have the flu or a common cold?
- What should you do if you get the flu?