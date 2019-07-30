Your Primary Focus – Back to school concerns

A lot of parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school and there are some important health tips you need to know.

Tonight we introduce a new segment, Your Primary Focus to make sure you’re taking care of your health. Our partners at Adventist Health Castle are here to help.

Dr. Ben Roney joined Howard in-studio.

1) Coming out of the summer season, what are the basic things parents should do to prep their kids for school?

Sleep is important, get a physical, required for 7th grade now, etc.

2) Vaccines can be a controversial topic. What are the recommendations for kids entering school when it comes to which vaccines to get?

3) A TB test is also a mandatory thing for kids entering kindergarten, but even the way the TB test is conducted has changed recently.

Risk assessment vs the needle skin test.