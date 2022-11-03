Attorney Barry Sullivan joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- how a 128 year-old law established the fundamental right of public access to roads, paths, and trails
- why disputes still exist over who can claim private ownership over a roadway
- how crafty people make millions of dollars by claiming ownership of roadways in question
- why residents and business owners should raise questions and claim their rights to use the roads safely
- steps we can take to discourage profit-seeking individuals from taking advantage of this situation, including taxing, enforcing zoning and land use laws, and clarifying responsibility and liability for these roadways.