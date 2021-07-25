Who is liable for condo disasters like a fire or building collapse?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Jane Sugimura, President of the Hawaii Council of Associations of Apartment Owners, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the condominium association Board of Director’s responsibility to maintain the premises in a safe and habitable condition, what kind of liability insurance condo associations and individual unit owners should have, the Honolulu City Council’s post-Marco Polo fire ordinance that requires high rise buildings over 10 stories high to either install sprinklers or pass a fire & life safety evaluation, and liability issues in the Miami building collapse.

