Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • why you can only vote for one party in the Primary election, but can vote for anyone on the ballot in the General election
  • what is ballot tracking and how do you sign up?
  • what happens if your signature doesn’t match?
  • what is the criteria for an automatic recount of votes in close races?
  • what kinds of topics do county charter amendment proposals address?
  • when are ballots expected to arrive in the mail and what if you don’t receive your ballot? 