What you need to know about the new plastics ban

Attorney and former Chief Resiliency Officer Josh Stanbro joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss Honolulu City & County’s new law that restricts the use and sale of disposable single use petroleum-based plastic items. The first phase that went into effect on January 1, 2021 (with a 90 day education period extension) applies to food vendors (e.g. restaurants, bars, food trucks, caterers, grocers) and bans plastic bags with handles and disposable plastic service ware (e.g. plastic forks, straws). Non-petroleum-based service ware can only be provided upon request. The second phase goes into effect on January 1, 2022, applies to all vendors, and covers disposable plastic and Styrofoam food ware (e.g. plates, bowls, Styrofoam and clamshell containers). Learn what kind of products are not covered by the law, how to apply for exemptions, the penalties are for non-compliance, and resources for businesses trying to understand the new regulations during the current 90-day “educational” period.