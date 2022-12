DCCA Office of the Securities Commissioner Supervising Investigator Leolyn Sugue-Anderson joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

how the Securities Enforcement Branch tries to protect people from investment scams

what is a ponzi scheme and affinity fraud?

how co-workers, neighbors, church members and others might use their trust to defraud you

how to gather evidence and report a suspected scam

what happens after a complaint is filed and ways to seek restitution.