Attorney John Yamane, a partner with the law firm of Leavitt Yamane & Soldner joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what kinds of laws protect pedestrians?

what does a pedestrian have to prove to hold a driver liable for an accident?

what if a pedestrian is partially at fault – can they still collect any damages?

what steps should you take if you are involved in a pedestrian accident?

Will insurance pay for my injuries?