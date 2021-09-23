What is Sexual Harassment?

Attorney Rechelle Barbour with the law firm of Remillard & Huynh joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the definition of sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual advances, sexist put downs, and hostile work environment, deadlines for filing a complaint with the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission or filing a lawsuit, what kinds of damages can be recovered, whether the sexual harasser can be held criminally liable, what employers should do if sexual harassment is reported and why employers may be held strictly liable if they knew or should have known about the conduct and failed to take steps to end the harassment, and why it is so important for employers to have policies and procedures that prohibit sexual harassment, training to prevent sexual harassment, and procedures for reporting harassment without fear or retaliation from co-workers or the employer.