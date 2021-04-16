What is America doing to address the global climate crisis?

United States Senator Brian Schatz joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what the U.S. is doing to address the global climate crisis, including rejoining the Paris Agreement, rebuilding credibility and resuming a leadership role, making bold investments in a clean energy future with green infrastructure and jobs, incorporating climate action into all facets of government, and ensuring environmental justice. Senator Schatz also explains why carbon pricing is an important and essential tool in combating the climate crisis.