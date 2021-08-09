What happens now that the eviction moratorium has expired?

HONOLULUL (KHON2) — Attorney Derek Kobayashi, a Partner with the law firm of Schlack Ito, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss temporary procedures put in place by the Legislature to handle the expected barrage of evictions now that the Governor’s eviction moratorium has expired, including proper notice requirements, mandatory mediation between landlords and their tenants, what happens if a mediation agreement cannot be reached, and court proceedings for eviction and rent collection.