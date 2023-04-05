Attorney Pedric Arrisgado joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

how you can you tell if you committed a traffic infraction vs. traffic crime

how you can get ticketed for holding a cell phone while driving, even if you’re not using it

can the car’s registered owner get a red light camera ticket even though they were not the driver?

can you contest a traffic ticket without going to court?

“What’s the Law” is sponsored by Hosoda Law & Just Well Law, representing families who lived on the Navy water line on O’ahu between May and November 2021, seeking accountability and financial recovery from landlords and the United States. To learn more visit well.law/redhill.