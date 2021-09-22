What gun owners can and cannot do

Attorney William Harrison joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what it takes to get a firearm permit, who is not allowed to possess firearms, whether residents and non-residents can bring firearms into Hawaii from out of state, whether you can carry concealed or “open carry” firearms in Hawaii, criminal and civil liability for failing to secure your firearms adequately, what to do if your firearm is lost, stolen or destroyed, and what happens if you use firearms in the commission of a crime.