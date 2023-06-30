Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager for the Better Business Bureau, Great West & Pacific, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss travel insurance for unexpected travel-related risks like flight cancellations, lost luggage, medical emergencies, and car rental insurance.

Flight Cancellations

According to U.S. Department of Transportation, if an airline cancels your flight and you choose not to travel, the airline must give you a full refund.

Travel insurance is for when you (the traveler) need to cancel your travel plans. Be sure you understand every detail of the agreement including the reason for trip cancellation or delay. Some travel insurance policies will not cover trip cancellation for reasons such as a health scare, terrorist attack, pandemic, or bad weather. Make sure you read the policy thoroughly and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

If all of your reservations can be canceled without penalty, then trip cancellation or trip interruption coverage isn’t necessary, but you might still consider purchasing a standalone travel medical insurance policy to protect you in case of medical emergencies on your trip.

Flight Changes or Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to give you a full refund if your flight is substantially changed or delayed, but it’s up to each airline to decide if they will cover incidentals like hotel and meals.

Many policies include benefits for alternative transport, accommodation, and meal expenses if the transport provider is delayed for a certain period of time and reimbursement for essential items like clothing and toiletries if baggage is delayed by an airline.

Lost Luggage

Airlines are required to compensate passengers for lost, delayed, or damaged luggage up to a limit. It is best not to carry expensive items in your luggage but if you do, travel insurance can cover excess losses above the airline’s limit.

Medical Emergencies

Medical coverage is typically unnecessary if you have a U.S.-based health insurance policy and you’re traveling within the U.S. because you probably already have adequate coverage for illness or injury that occurs anywhere within the U.S.

If you get sick or injured while traveling internationally, however, some health insurance policies like Medicare may not cover you. Even if your health insurance covers you outside the country, doctors at your destination may not accept your insurance and services like emergency medical evacuation might be excluded.

Car Rental Accidents

Check to see if your own auto insurance policy cover car rentals. Some travel insurance policies may cover rental car collision as an extra option with an additional premium, or you can purchase insurance directly from the car rental company.

Credit Card Company Coverage

If you use a credit card to make major purchases, typically there is additional protection for those purchases. If you used a credit card to pay for some, or all of your vacation plans, contact the financial institution to find out what type of coverage is included. You may also have the option of purchasing travel insurance through a credit card company.

Existing Insurance Coverage

You may already have adequate protection from your existing insurance policies. Contact your health, car, homeowner’s or renter’s insurance providers. Carefully read the language in the policy to determine what is covered and what is excluded. Find out if you are covered in case of illness or theft, and if that coverage changes if you’re travelling internationally. This is especially important if you or those you are traveling with have health issues.

You may also be able to purchase additional coverage through your current homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy temporarily to protect expensive equipment, jewelry, or other property you plan on taking with you. Contact your current provider to discuss your options.

Once you understand what coverage is offered through your current policies and credit card companies, determine what additional coverage you may need. Are you covered in case of medical emergencies on your trip? What happens if you have to cancel? Consider how much you are spending on the trip, and if you are prepared to take on additional financial burdens if something goes wrong.

Typical Exclusions

Incidents not covered by your travel insurance vary by policy and provider. Pre-existing medical conditions are often excluded from coverage so claims related to that condition would not be covered. Many policies won’t cover dangerous activities like sky diving or injuries that are caused by self-inflicted conditions such as use of alcohol or drugs. Pandemics are often excluded in policies but some insurance carriers are making exceptions for policies already in effect. If you want complete flexibility to cancel your travel plans, some policies allow you to purchase a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) add-on.

Travel Insurance Cost

Travel insurance generally costs between 5-7% of the cost of your trip. You can purchase an individual policy, one that covers your entire family, a single trip, multiple trips, or a full year.

Tips to Consider When Purchasing Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is intended to help with unexpected events, not things like forecasted hurricanes. Once an event is a “known event,” meaning it’s been forecasted or anticipated, it may not be considered a covered reason for cancellation if a traveler books a trip after that date. Be aware of travel warnings issued by the U.S. State Department.

Policies vary. Before purchasing a policy or trying to file a claim, read the specifics on what the policy does and doesn’t cover. Contact the insurance company directly with questions.

Read the fine print. If Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) policy was purchased, confirm the specific policy wording for all details regarding this benefit before filing a claim.

Be flexible with travel plans. Dates, times and arrangements can change at any given time. Make plans but leave room for the unexpected.

Always do your research. Before doing business or making a purchase, always research the company at BBB.org. Look for things like any possible complaints, and customer reviews.

To learn more about this subject, tune into this video podcast.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.

