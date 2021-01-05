What does the Coronavirus Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loan cover, and how do I seek forgiveness of the loan?

Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with the Denton’s law firm, joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what payroll (eg. salaries, wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, healthcare benefits, retirement benefits) and non-payroll (e.g. mortgage interest, rent, lease, utility) expenses are eligible for loan forgiveness, how and when to seek forgiveness for your PPP loan, tips for avoiding civil or criminal investigation by the government, the extent to which businesses that already received a PPP loan can obtain an additional loan, and significant changes anticipated by the new round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.