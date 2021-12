HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Navy's water contamination crisis is now in its third week, and many folks are still relying on bottled water for drinking and to do simple everyday tasks, like washing their hands and brushing their teeth.

Mai Hall lives in Radford Terrace, one of the many military communities affected by the tainted water issue. She and her family now have to wash their hands using jugs of store-bought water.