Attorney and Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection Stephen Levins joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what are your rights to an exchange or refund

how long are gift cards valid?

why vendors must refund you in cash if the remaining value of the gift card is less than $5

cautionary advice regarding online gift card resellers

dangers of selling your gift cards on auction sites like Ebay and Craigslist or social media

should you purchase an extended warranty for appliances and electronics?