Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager for the Better Business Bureau Great West & Pacific, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss different options for purchasing a used car, information required to be listed on the vehicle, tyes of warranties, Hawaii law warranty requirements, and tips for buying a used car.

October is when the new car models hit the showroom and while some will swoop in to buy the newest models, others will need to settle for a used car. Gallup polls rank used car salesmen at the bottom of the list in terms of honesty and ethics, so who can you trust?

Where can people buy a used car?

In Hawaii, dealerships and salespeople selling motor vehicles must be licensed. Tips on buying a used car: (https://www.bbb.org/article/tips/14088-bbb-tip-buying-a-used-car)

New and used car dealers

Both new and used car dealers can be excellent sources for finding a quality used vehicle. They provide you with carefully inspected vehicles and may include warranties. Check out your dealer’s reputation and reliability first. Ask friends for recommendations, read business profiles at https://www.bbb.org/search and search online for complaints or reviews of the dealer you are considering.

Dealers may also offer a “certified” used car program. These feature vehicles that have been previously leased or traded in. Different dealerships offer different certification programs with different qualifications and details about inspection and other steps they take. You can learn more by contacting your local dealerships.

Superstores

Superstores offer a high-tech, no-haggling way of buying used cars with in-store computers and websites.

Car rental agencies

Car rental companies will often sell cars from their fleets. They often provide the car’s maintenance and repair records and offer limited warranties. Mileage on rental cars is often high on a per-year basis, and the cars may suffer from the wear and tear that comes from the use of a variety of drivers. On the other hand, car rental companies are diligent about the upkeep of the cars in their fleet, so you may find a good deal on a recent model.

Banks and loan companies

Banks and loan companies sometimes sell repossessed cars to pay off defaulted loans. Quality varies from car to car, but because the vehicle is being sold to recover the amount due on a loan, you may get a good deal.

Vehicle auctions

Government, private, and online vehicle auctions are becoming increasingly popular. If you are buying at auction, remember that you may need on-the-spot payment, warranties are rare, and you probably will not be able to take the car for inspection before you buy it.

Government, private, and online vehicle auctions are becoming increasingly popular. If you are buying at auction, remember that you may need on-the-spot payment, warranties are rare, and you probably will not be able to take the car for inspection before you buy it. Private Owners

Private owners sell their used cars through websites, newspaper classifieds, and word-of-mouth. You may find a well-maintained car selling for less money than you would pay a dealer. You may also face less pressure than you would from a dealership salesperson. If you buy a used car from a private owner, ask for the car’s maintenance and repair records. If the seller is the first owner, you should also ask for records of the original purchase. Check the title to make sure the person selling the car is the legal owner.

You also need to be extra careful when dealing with a personal seller, as it may be easier for an individual to be running a con. Fraudulent dealers may disguise themselves as individual sellers and offer cars that are stolen or damaged or have had their odometers rolled back to hide mileage.

What information is required to be listed on the vehicle?

The Federal Trade Commission requires dealers to post a Buyer’s Guide for every used car sale (https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/dealers-guide-used-car-rule#guide

Also, sellers who sell more than five used cars in a year must provide the Buyer’s Guide. Exempt are banks, financial institutions, and company vehicles sold to employees.

Dealerships – Must provide a written disclosure of all material mechanical defects known to the dealer, any inspections conducted, a written warranty on covered major mechanical parts during the warranty period.

What kind of warranties are offered?