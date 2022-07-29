Attorney Louise Ing joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • what kind of laws employers and employees need to be aware of, including Americans with Disabilities Act, Civil Rights Act, sexual harassment, equal pay, and workers compensation liability?
  • keeping track of overtime, meals, and rest breaks for hourly workers
  • setting clear policies for remote/hybrid employees, communication protocols, technology guidelines and security, work schedules and expectations, and in-person meeting requirements, and
  • tips for avoiding isolation and burnout.