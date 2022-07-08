State House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss new laws to:

strengthen the Child Welfare System (currently on Governor’s intent to veto list)

allow the Department of Human Services right to entry without a warrant to protect against abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults under certain circumstances

protect against domestic violence and sexual harassment in the workplace

divert nonviolent women offenders into treatment programs and allow children to remain with their mothers

clarify definitions and processes regarding assistance animals

require children under 2 to be harnessed in a rear facing child passenger restraint seat

address sea level rise and damage to our environment.