State House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss new laws to:
- strengthen the Child Welfare System (currently on Governor’s intent to veto list)
- allow the Department of Human Services right to entry without a warrant to protect against abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults under certain circumstances
- protect against domestic violence and sexual harassment in the workplace
- divert nonviolent women offenders into treatment programs and allow children to remain with their mothers
- clarify definitions and processes regarding assistance animals
- require children under 2 to be harnessed in a rear facing child passenger restraint seat
- address sea level rise and damage to our environment.