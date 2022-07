State House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss new laws to:

clarify that the Prosecutor can sign a complaint and that a complainant affidavit is not required

increase penalties for use of e-guns in committing crimes

curb auto, motorcycle and bicycle thefts

punish “porch pirates”

curb illegal gambling and illegal fireworks

increase penalties for driving under the influence (DUI)

reintegrate released prisoners into society.