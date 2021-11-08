Kealoha conspiracy subpoena wars

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Six Nisei veterans of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team were honored with the French Legion of Honor medal at the National Cemetery of the Pacific on Monday, Nov. 8.

They received the Insignia of Chevalier dans I'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur, which is the country's highest decoration for their courageous and heroic acts in France during World War II.