Jury strategy in the Kealoha and Puana trials

Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how juries are selected, the difference between challenges for cause and peremptory challenges (objection to a proposed juror made without needing to give a reason), what kinds of jurors the defense wanted in the Puana trial, how attorneys try to gain the jurors’ trust, why women attorneys in particular have to watch what they wear, and how defense attorneys try to project a positive impression of the defendant to the jury.