Attorney Jeff Portnoy joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- why separation between church and state was so important to our founders
- limits on religious exemptions for health and safety reasons like COVID
- recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that allow:
- a football coach to pray on the field after games
- employers with religious or moral objections to limit access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act
- public funds for schools offering religious instruction.