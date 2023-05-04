Attorney Gregory Kugle, a partner with Damon Key Leong Kupchak & Hastert, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

• who really owns Hawaii’s beaches?

• what are the public’s rights to access beaches and oceans?

• can private homeowners legally block access with fences and locked gates?

• what can be done to increase public access?

