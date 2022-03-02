Associate Dean of Academic Affairs/Law Professor Nicholas Mirkay joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what happens if you don’t file tax returns and reasons for filing even when it’s not required
- are 2021 unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and Payroll Protection Plan loans considered taxable income?
- do you have to pay income tax on student loans that were forgiven?
- are crypto currency transactions and compensation taxable income?
- what’s the difference between taking the standard deduction vs. itemizing, and what kind of deductions can you take?
- if you are working remotely, can you deduct home office expenses?
- what kind of tax credits are available?