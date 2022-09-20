Nanci Kriedman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

why threating, intimidating, isolating, or humiliating your partner counts as domestic violence

how to spot signs of coercive control and why it is just as harmful as physical violence

what happens when police officers respond to domestic violence calls?

what is a temporary restraining order (TRO) and how do you get one?

what happens if the respondent doesn’t show up for the TRO hearing?

support services that Domestic Violence Action Center can provide.