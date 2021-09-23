Inside Look at government sausage making

Former Hawaii State Attorney General David Louie joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government work together to make, enforce, and interpret laws to benefit society as a whole, why it’s so important for everyone to understand how government works, how the courts sometimes have to lead the way ahead of public opinion (e.g. school desegregation, same sex marriage), why government is needed to help solve complex social problems and why civic engagement is so critical to the process, and insights contained in a memoir titled “From the Desk of the Attorney General” just released and featured at the Hawaii Book & Music Festival.