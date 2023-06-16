Attorney and State Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how to prepare your home for hurricane season, what homeowners, renters, hurricane, and flood insurance covers, and what to do if your home and/or contents are damaged.

How to protect against damage to the outside of your home

Install hurricane clips for roof to wall connections, roof to ground tie down systems, storm shutters, window film. Some insurers provide premium credits or discounts for these types of retrofits. You can also cut plywood to fit each window and cover them prior to a hurricane arriving. Be sure there is no loose siding on your home and no damaged or diseased trees growing over your home. Secure lawn chairs and other objects that can get airborne during a storm. Clear rain gutters to prevent flooding.

The Guide to Hurricane Strengthening of Hawaii Single-Family Residences can be found on DCCA’s website. It provides techniques with drawings and references for strengthening existing homes, including installing hurricane-resistant roofing components, connectors to walls and foundations, and hurricane safe rooms.

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant program also has a Homeowner’s Handbook online to prepare your home for natural disasters.

How to prepare an inventory of your possessions

According to a National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) survey, over half of Americans don’t have a list of their possessions. Without an accurate inventory, you may not have the right home or rental insurance coverage. Because needs change, you should create an inventory of your possessions every year. Without this checklist, you may forget to claim items lost due to fire or another covered event. Create one to catalog your personal property and include photos or video of each room.

It’s always a good idea to take photos or videos of your home before a disaster strikes to properly record the condition of the home. If you use a digital camera, e-mail the photos to yourself, a friend or a relative or store them on a website. Or it your want to use an app, the NAIC home inventory app allows you to upload photos and scan barcodes to quickly create a record of your home’s contents. The app is free and available for Apple and Android.

Take an inventory of your personal property, such as clothes, jewelry, furniture, computers and audio/video equipment. Photos and video of your home, as well as sales receipts and the model and the serial numbers of items, will make filing a claim simpler, Leave a copy of your inventory with friends or relatives, e-mail it to yourself, and/or store it in a safe location. In addition, add insurance information to your inventory information – the name of your company and agent, policy number and contact information.

Move all of your important documents to a safe location. Take them with you when you evacuate or store them in a safe deposit box outside the area.

Update your inventory at least once a year to determine what has changed in my home? Did the number of people (and belongings) increase or decrease? Have I made any major purchases? Have I updated my home with a kitchen renovation, new security system or other improvements?

What homeowners and renter’s insurance covers

A typical homeowners policy pays claims for damage caused by certain events to your home, garage, other structures on your property, as well as your personal property or contents. In contrast, renter’s insurance only insures the contents (personal property), not the structure. Both homeowners and renter’s insurance offers protection against liability for accidents that injure other people or damage their property.

If you are a renter, never assume that the landlord’s insurance covers you or your belongings. Landlord’s insurance only protects the building. The average renter’s insurance policy costs between $15 and $30 per month. Replacing your possessions, finding another place to stay during repairs, or being liable for an accident on your premises could cost much more.

Homeowners or renter’s insurance is not mandatory but can help protect you from a financial catastrophe if a disaster were to occur. Without insurance, you could pay hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket to repair or replace your home.

What is typically not covered by homeowners and renter’s insurance

The type of coverage varies based on the insurer. Review your policy to see what is specifically included and excluded in your coverage.

Earthquakes – damage caused by earthquakes is not usually covered in standard homeowners or renter’s policy. If you want earthquake coverage, you need to purchase it separately. Earthquake insurance will only cover you for what is stated in the policy. It may have additional limits and may not replace everything you lost.

Hurricane – damage caused by hurricanes is not usually covered but may be added by endorsement or a separate policy, depending on the insurance company. It is a required coverage for those who have a mortgage. Hurricane insurance can supplement home insurance by covering wind-related damage associated with hurricanes, which can bring heavy rains, strong winds, flying debris, and tidal surges. Just remember that homeowners and hurricane insurance do not cover most instances of flooding even during a storm. Flood insurance applies when water seeps or rushes into a home or structure during a storm. Hawaii residents should consider flood and hurricane insurance. A flood insurance policy purchased through the NFIP has a waiting period of 30 days before it takes effect, so act now.

The language contained inside the policies outlines what triggers a hurricane policy to become effective. Most companies have a “72-hour clause.” This means that once a hurricane “watch” or “warning” is issued by Central Pacific Hurricane Center of the National Weather Service, damage sustained during the 72-hour period following the issuance of the watch or warning should be covered under a policy that covers hurricanes. Even if the

hurricane did not make landfall, damages occurring within the 72-hour period would still most likely fall under a hurricane policy. LIke flood insurance, some policies that cover hurricanes may have waiting periods before they take effect. Policyholders should talk with their agent or insurer to find out the specific language in their policy that references when a hurricane policy will be triggered.

Floods – damage caused by flooding is not usually covered as part of standard homeowners and renter’s insurance policies. If you want to be covered for flood damage, you’ll have to purchase coverage specific to flooding. Check your policy – it will probably be listed under “water damage.” Flooding includes any water or mud moving or accumulating on the outside of the home and finding its way inside. You should consider flood insurance even if you don’t have waterfront property as flooding can happen anywhere. Flood insurance is available under a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Private insurers may also provide primary and excess flood coverage in Hawaii.

Water damage inside your home caused by improper maintenance may not be covered. You can mitigate your risk by regularly inspecting your home for signs of leaks, musty odors, and dampness around pipes and appliances that use water. You can also install a smart water sensor that alerts you to potential leaks, similar to a fire alarm.

If you suffer from any damages after a flood event, contact your insurance agent or company first. Inform them of any damages and see what may be covered. Your policy might require that you make the notification to your insurance agent or insurer’s claim hotline within a certain time frame.

Remediation efforts could help reduce the severity of damage to your property as well. Opening windows, utilizing fans, and drying off as much as you can as soon as possible help to reduce the chance of mold. Be cautious of foundational damage, and if outside, stay away from moving water.

Flood damage to your car

Your homeowners or renter’s insurance wouldn’t cover any damages to your car regardless of whether it was parked on your property or in your garage. Motor vehicle insurance may cover it if you have comprehensive or other-than-collision coverage. This is separate from the required coverages you need to legally drive your car.

Comprehensive coverage pays, subject to your deductible, for losses to your car caused by theft, fire, windstorm, flood, falling objects, and vandalism. However, it does not cover personal property that is lost or damaged in your vehicle. Comprehensive or other-than-collision coverage is limited to the value of your car at the time of the accident or loss. Ask your agent or insurer if this coverage is right for you.

Speak with your agent or insurer before a storm hits or an incident occurs to get a better idea of what type of coverage you have, the potential out-of-pocket expenses that might be incurred, and to purchase additional coverage you may need such as earthquake, war, nuclear accident, landslide, mudslide, and sinkhole.

Tips for reviewing your insurance coverage

Review your insurance coverage. What does your insurance policy cover? What does it exclude?

The standard homeowners’ insurance policy does not cover flood damage. Check if your policy covers debris removal and sewer back-up.

Find out if your policy covers additional living expenses to reimburse you for the cost of living in a temporary residence if you are unable to live in your home due to a covered loss such as fire.

If you have jewelry or collectibles, check the limits of coverage. You may want to buy more coverage for these items.

What is your deductible? You will have to pay at least this much if you have a covered loss.

Be sure you understand the difference between replacement cost and actual cash value. If your coverage is for replacement cost value and the cost to repair property is greater than the cost to replace the property, the insurance company will reimburse you the dollar amount needed to replace damaged personal property or dwelling property with the like kind and quality, limited by the maximum dollar amount listed on the declarations page of the policy. For example, if you won a five-year-old lawn mower that is destroyed by a fire, the company will reimburse you with an amount to purchase a new, similar lawn mower, minus your deductible. If your coverage is for actual cash value and the cost to repair the property is greater than the actual cash value of the property, the insurance company will reimburse you the dollar amount to replace the property minus the amount of accumulated depreciation. For example, if that same five-year-old mower was destroyed, and the average lawn mower lasts 10 years, the company will only reimburse you for the half (10 years minus five years) the cost of the item, minus your deductible.

Should I be looking at different coverage? Can I save money by bundling my home and auto insurance?

What to do if a disaster damages your home or contents

File your claim as soon as possible. Call your insurance company or agent with your policy number and other relevant information. Your policy may require that you make the notification within the certain time frame.

Be sure you cooperate fully with the insurance company. Ask what documents, forms, and data you will need to the file a claim. Keep a diary of all conversations with insurance company, creditors or relief agencies.

Be certain to give your insurance company all the information they need. Incorrect or incomplete information will only cause a delay in processing your claim.

If your home is damaged to the extent that you can’t live there, ask your insurance company if you have coverage for additional living expenses.

Take photographs/video of the damage.

Make the repairs necessary to prevent further damage to your property (cover broken windows, leaking roofs, and damaged walls). Don’t have permanent repairs made until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs. Be prepared to provide the claims adjuster with records of any improvements you made prior to the damage.

Maintain any damaged personal property for the adjuster to inspect.

Ask the adjuster for an itemized explanation of the claim settlement offer.

Save all receipts, including those from the temporary repairs covered by your insurance policy.

Be wary of contractors who demand upfront payment before work is initiated or payment in full before work is completed. If contractor needs payment to buy supplies, go with the contractor and pay the supplier directly.

Get more than one bid. Ask for at least three references. Check with the Better Business Bureau about the contractor. Ask for proof of necessary licenses, building permits, insurance, and bonding. Record the license plate number and driver’s license number of the contractor.

If you can’t cover all your expenses, contact your creditors to negotiate a payment plan.

If there is a disagreement about a claim, ask the company for the specific language in the policy in question and determine why you and the company interpret your policy differently.

In the first offer made by an insurance company does not meet your expectations, be prepared to negotiate to get a fair settlement.

If you believe you were treated unfairly in getting a claim paid : contact the State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division at (808) 586-2790.

