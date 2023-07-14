Attorney and DCCA Complaints & Enforcement Officer Esther Brown joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how to file a complaint against an unlicensed contractor, steps taken by the Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) after a complaint is filed, and self-help measures you can take to get your money back including small claims court, recovery funds, and hiring a lawyer.

Q. What is the Regulated Industries Complaint Office (RICO)?

RICO is part of the Hawaii State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), whose mission is to protect Hawaii’s consumers and service the business community with respect and fairness to the interests of both. One way the DCCA accomplishes its mission is through licensing boards made up of industry workers and public members. The boards regulate the people and businesses that do the work of the industry through a licensing process that begins when the licensing board issues a license to the person or company that is qualified to provide the specialized service to consumers. The process can end when a board takes away or disciplines a license if the person or company is proven to have violated the licensing law.

RICO operates in the middle of the two extremes. RICO can receive reports of bad conduct by licensees. If warranted, RICO can investigate the issue further and even prosecute matters before a licensing board if compelling and good evidence exists to do so. The licensing board can then issue a final order imposing discipline. So, RICO is the investigator and prosecutor, and the boards serve as judges.

The Contractors Licensing Board is affiliated with the DCCA and it has the power to issue and take away licenses that authorize a company to perform specialized work in the construction industry. License types include general building, general engineering, and everything in between (e.g., garage doors & window shutters work, cesspool work, drywall work, signage work, excavation work, flooring work, fencing work, awning work, hot tub and swimming pool work, and even landscaping and tree trimming & removal).

Scenario: a homeowner wants to add a new bedroom to their home. They hire a licensed contractor for the job and pay a significant down payment before work begins. A few months after the job starts, however, the owner remembers that the contractor has not yet give them a written contract for the project, and that the job is costing 3 times more than what had been quoted. Eventually the contractor abandons the project. One of the things the homeowner can do is reach out to RICO for help. RICO could investigate the situation further, and if there is solid evidence of wrongdoing, RICO could file a formal enforcement action before the Contractors Licensing Board and ask the Board to discipline the contractor’s license.

Q. What is an unlicensed person activity?

The terms unlicensed person and unlicensed activity are used interchangeably. They refer to people and companies who do not have a valid license from the appropriate licensing board but they are hired by consumers anyway to do the specialized service or work. The highest number of complaints correlate with the large number of licensees in the contracting, real estate, healthcare and beauty industry. The majority of tips and complaints of unlicensed activity fall in the contracting industry where the Contractors Licensing Board did not issue the worker or company a contractor’s license, or the worker or company no longer meets the requirements for licensure, but they end up performing jobs anyway for a paying consumer. In fact, unlicensed contracting is so against the public policy of our state that it is a crime too. (HRS Section 708-8300). Therefore, consumers that are victimized by unlicensed contracting can file a police report.

It is risky for consumers to use unlicensed persons to perform specialized trade or industry work because they may be unqualified to perform the work. Unlicensed transactions are almost always “under the table,” so there’s little or no paperwork such as a contract, invoices and receipts. Unlicensed people will often require the entire payment for the job up front, and in cash, which make it hard for the consumer to recoup losses or start over if the job is botched. Unlicensed people are known to abandon projects too, which ends up costing the consumer even more. When you hire an unlicensed contractor you assume the risk that the service will not be up to par.

Q. Why do people use an unlicensed person?

Cost. The number one reason is to save money. Unlicensed persons charge far less than what a legitimate licensee would.

Availability. Unlicensed persons are often ready and available to do the work immediately.

Personal vouching. Unlicensed persons are often folks the consumer knows about because of the personal endorsement of a friend or relative. Or, they may be the consumer’s friend or relative. So, the consumer tends to automatically trust the unlicensed person and their work. For example, many people have used a friend to do their hair, nails, or waxing in the friend’s home, at a fraction of the cost than would be charged at a licensed, professional shop.

Deception/trickery. Unlicensed persons may say they are licensed, and even show the consumer a business card or invoice or possibly a website with a fake license number on it.

If you use an unlicensed person and have a complaint, you can still ask RICO for help. Many people don’t even realize that the person or company they hired was unlicensed until it is too late. Keep in mind that if you chose to hire an unlicensed person – and this fact will come out in an investigation – your complaint will not take priority over innocent consumers who did not know the company or person they hired was unlicensed. Similar to licensed persons and licensed work, RICO can review the matter and conduct an investigation. If warranted by the evidence in the case, RICO can also seek enforcement action by filing a lawsuit in circuit court for fines and an injunction against the unlicensed person.

Q. What is the procedure for filing a complaint with RICO?

Call the Consumer Resource Center to speak with an intake investigator about the process and filing a complaint. This could save you valuable time because RICO isn’t the appropriate agency, you could be directed to another agency or organization for help or advised to use self-help options. To file a complaint with RICO, you will need to have the industry worker’s correct name, address, email, and phone number. Assemble all the paperwork for the transaction. Then file it electronically through RICO’s website. Consumers can also download a form from the website or call the Consumer Resource Center to have a complaint form mailed to a household.

Complaints are received by RICO’s Intake Section, which is part of the Consumer Resource Center, and reviewed carefully by intake investigators whose job is to determine whether a possible licensing law violation exists. If there is no violation, the matter will be closed at the intake level. Intake may also issue education contacts and warnings. An education contact is designed to inform groups or an individual about an area of the licensing law that may be new or that they may not have been aware of. A warning does the same but is more individualized to fit the unique circumstances of a particular complaint. Both are designed to help industry workers remain in compliance with the licensing laws. RICO receives thousands of phone calls, emails and correspondence so the vast majority of inquiries and complaints received each year end at the Intake stage.

If there is a basis to believe that a licensing law violation may have occurred, there is no prior legal action that RICO has already taken against the same party, and there may be good reasons to initiate a more thorough investigation, the complaint can be referred to a Field Investigator for review and handling. Field Investigators interact directly with the parties and gather more information to determine whether a licensing law violation probably exists. They also evaluate mitigating factors and whether valid defenses exist. Many complaints come to an end administratively by Field Investigators through education contacts and warnings, especially when good mitigating facts exist such as this being a first offense, little-to-no consumer harm, or the person took corrective steps. An education contact is similar to a warning.

When there is a potentially obvious licensing law violation with little mitigating facts, or a very weak defense, or where consumer harm is egregious, or where the behavior is shocking or disturbing, the complaint can be referred to the Legal section for prosecutorial consideration where attorneys review each case to determine appropriateness for prosecution. If accepted for prosecution, the case is assigned to an attorney for handling. The attorney can settle it, issue educational contacts and warnings, or initiate formal proceedings to prosecute. At the end of the process, the licensee is likely to be disciplined and an unlicensed person will likely face a court judgment.

Q. What happens if RICO decides not to investigate or prosecute a matter?

Since RICO processes between 2,500 to 3,000 new complaints every year, many of them may not result in an in-depth investigation and far less are prosecuted. RICO is only one form of potential help and consumers should actively seek other forms of help before coming to RICO, or at the same time, such as:

Self-help – Try to resolve the dispute with the person or company. Consider alternative dispute resolution as it is always better to have a say in the resolution of the consumer’s dispute.

Private remedies – Consult with a lawyer or visit the Hawaii State Bar Association’s website and look for free or reduced legal services.

Recovery funds – Some licensing boards have limited funds for consumers to recover losses if a licensed person engaged in really bad behavior, so check out the licensing board’s website for more information about that. As of today, the Contractors Licensing Board and the Real Estate Commission have recovery funds.

Small Claims Court – Consider the Judiciary resources too, such as pursuing a case in small claims court. Litigants may recover up to $5,000, the filing fee is $35, and you don’t need a lawyer in Small Claims Court.

Q: Besides handling complaints what does RICO do to educate licensees and consumers to prevent bad things from happening?

Besides enforcement action, and non-disciplinary administrative resolutions such as educational contacts and warnings, RICO is able to keep watch over the regulated industries through information output and in partnership with good-behaving industry workers and consumers. RICO provides educational services about regulated industries and licensing laws through its website, at community events, through educational contacts and warnings, and appearances before industry groups. Cooperation from licensees in self-policing is very important. The vast majority of professional and trades licensees conduct themselves in a competent and caring manner, and a few work hard to support and keep their peers in line. Compliant licensees, therefore, are partners in ensuring a trustworthy trade or profession. Finally, hundreds of consumers take advantage of the educational material available through the DCCA and RICO’s website, or at community events attended by DCCA-RICO personnel, and are therefore able to make more informed decisions about who they choose to hire.

To learn more about this subject, tune into this video podcast.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.

“What’s the Law” is sponsored by Hosoda Law & Just Well Law, representing families who lived on the Navy water line on O’ahu between May and November 2021, seeking accountability and financial recovery from landlords and the United States. To learn more visit well.law/redhill.