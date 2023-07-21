Camille Nelson, Dean of the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how to get into law school, costs, how many times you can take the bar exam, and various career opportunities available.

What are law schools looking for?

In addition to standard criteria like grades and test scores, law schools are looking for candidates that are servant leaders who are energized, dedicated to justice, and interested in tackling some of the most pressing problems that we face in our society. Your personal statement should include why you want to attend law school, what difference you want to make, and why you are interested in this particular law school.

How much does it cost to attend law school?

Current tuition rates range from $20k to $70K+ per year. The University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law is one of the least expensive in the nation. Additional costs include books and living expenses such as rent, food and transportation.

What makes the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law so unique?

Particularly strong programs including Environmental and Native Hawaiian law, Pacific Asian legal studies, hands-on clinics such as the Elder Law Program, Innocence Project, and Immigration & Refugee Law Clinic. Due to its relatively small size, students receive personalized experience with each other, faculty, staff, and community.

What does the bar exam cover and what happens if you fail?

The exam covers knowledge in key areas of the law as well as ethics. Hawaii’s bar exam is 2 days and each state has its own exam. Hawaii’s exam is given twice a year, in July and February. If you don’t pass the exam, you can take it again.

What else can you do with a law degree besides practicing law?

Law is a fascinating profession that leads to a lot of different opportunities. In addition to the traditional practice of law, lawyers are engaged in almost every aspect of society, including emerging areas like artificial intelligence, health, space, reproductive and voting rights.

