How the media helped expose the Kealoha conspiracy

Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss why the media serves as the 4th pillar of democracy and a watchdog for injustice and wrongdoing, including the role of the media in creating transparency and accountability especially for government agencies, preventing cases and issues from being “buried,” the increasing access and influence of technology and social media and why the media is still on alert in light of outstanding target letters and ongoing grand jury investigation into the Kealoha saga.