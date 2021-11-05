How the Kealohas tried to silence the Puanas & tamper with evidence

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Calls to 911 for medical help grow while on-time responses are on the decline due to the current heavy demand. Big changes are underway in how callers are serviced. Always Investigating looked into what patients can expect and what their rights are.

There are several ways in which the emergency medical system is trying to make response more timely and efficient: urgent care instead of the emergency room, social services for frequent callers and even possible rideshare or phone aid in the future.