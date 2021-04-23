How does climate change affect Hawaii and what are we doing about it?

Honolulu’s Chief Resilience Officer Matt Gonser joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss Oahu’s Resiliency Strategy including the City’s science based, community driven Climate Action plan to combat climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, how the Biden Administration’s proposed infrastructure investment plan could help us rebuild better and create green jobs, what the City has done to reduce its own emissions and save energy by transitioning to electric buses, installing solar, and switching 53,000 streetlights to LED, and how each of us can make a difference.