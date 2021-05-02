How does climate change affect Hawaii and what are we doing about it?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Brown County Sheriff's Office is providing an update regarding the deadly Oneida Casino shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff's Office says its team is still currently working to obtain eyewitness statements and process evidence. Deputies are asking anyone who has direct eyewitness observations of the homicides and has not yet been interviewed by a law enforcement agent, to contact Lt. Brian Slinger at 920-448-4229 and leave their name and contact number. Lt. Slinger will then get in touch to schedule an interview.