Attorney Bill Meyer, a principal in the law firm of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what kinds of things are protected and not protected by copyright laws?
- does posting on social media give platforms like TikTok a license to use what you post whenever and wherever they choose?
- how long does a copyright last and did you know that Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain?
- when can you use copyrighted work without permission?
- can social media platforms be sued for having copyrighted material on their platform?
- what can you do if someone infringes on your copyright?