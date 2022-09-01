Attorney Bill Meyer, a principal in the law firm of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what is a patent and what does it protect?

what’s the difference between a utility patent and design patent?

how are logos like Nike’s swoosh and McDonald’s golden arches protected?

what are the advantages of registering your patent or trademark?

is the recipe to Kentucky Fried Chicken a trade secret?

what are the penalties for infringement?

what is the right of publicity?