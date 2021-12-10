How can Weed & Seed reduce crime and build community?

Steve Alm, Prosecuting Attorney for the City & County of Honolulu, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how he led a federally funded program called “Weed & Seed” over 20 years ago when he was U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, and how he is again leading the effort to revitalize the program as Prosecuting Attorney, including the aims of the program, how it reduced crime by 70% last time and how it’s working this time around, and how businesses, government, law enforcement, social service providers, and the community are coming together to make Chinatown safer, spur economic development, and build a sense of community.