Attorney Pedric Arrisgado joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

penalties including jail time for DUI, driving with a revoked license, excessive speeding, and driving without a license or insurance

why having an open container of alcohol in your car, even if you’re not drinking it, could land you in jail

why leaving the scene of an accident, even if it’s not your fault, can get you into trouble

what’s the difference between speeding and excessive speeding?

