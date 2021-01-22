From microchips to sexual abuse, what more can we do to protect animals?

Working for Hawaii
Stephanie Hendricks, Hawaiian Humane Society’s Public Policy Advocate, joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss a recently passed Honolulu City & County ordinance that requires dog and cat microchip identification, provides expedited care for abandoned pets and stray animals, and imposes a fine for frequent strays.  Also discussed are the Hawaiian Humane Society’s legislative priorities for 2021, including laws that: prohibit animal sexual abuse (Hawaii is only one of four states without one); require veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty and provide civil immunity for rendering emergency aid to animals; and prohibit certain tethering equipment and techniques that put animals at risk of harm.  

