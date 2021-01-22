From microchips to sexual abuse, what more can we do to protect animals?

Stephanie Hendricks, Hawaiian Humane Society’s Public Policy Advocate, joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss a recently passed Honolulu City & County ordinance that requires dog and cat microchip identification, provides expedited care for abandoned pets and stray animals, and imposes a fine for frequent strays. Also discussed are the Hawaiian Humane Society’s legislative priorities for 2021, including laws that: prohibit animal sexual abuse (Hawaii is only one of four states without one); require veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty and provide civil immunity for rendering emergency aid to animals; and prohibit certain tethering equipment and techniques that put animals at risk of harm.