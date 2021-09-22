From fentanyl to marijuana – what drugs are illegal?

Attorney William Harrison joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how illegal drugs are classified, why you can’t buy Sudafed over the counter, penalties for possession of drug paraphernalia, limits on doctors prescribing drugs, whether you can get arrested for drugs in plain view, why you can get arrested for possession even if drugs are not found on your body, whether you can get arrested for selling drugs even if you give them away, how many medical marijuana plants you can legally grow, and challenges presented by federal laws prohibiting all marijuana use.