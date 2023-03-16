Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

whether Yuen could be charged with not only possessing, but manufacturing child pornography

if convicted, factors that could affect sentencing guidelines (e.g. number of photos/victims, offer of money, threats)

how state legislation allowed victims a window of time to bring civil actions against perpetrators long past the statute of limitations

why the FBI is asking other potential victims to come forward.

