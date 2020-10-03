Divorce 101

Attorney Erin Kobayashi joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss basic requirements and procedures for obtaining a divorce, issues to be decided including child custody, visitation, child support, alimony, and division and distribution of property and debts, and an automatic restraining order attached to every divorce complaint that prohibits either spouse from selling, transferring, concealing or disposing of property, incurring further debt, changing the beneficiaries on life insurance, pension and retirement plans, or removing a minor child from the island except by agreement or court order.