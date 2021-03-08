Criminal Law: The Sentencing

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what factors are taken into account in sentencing, the different types of sentences including victim restitution, whether a judge needs to accept a plea bargain, how no contest pleas can give first time offenders a second chance, what happens if you violate probation, how prisoners can get early release on parole, and innovative programs like Drug Court and Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement (HOPE) program which Alm helped create.