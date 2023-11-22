Attorney Scott Settle, Managing Principal of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss ideas for transitional and longer-term housing for Lahaina residents displaced by the Maui wildfire, timeline for rebuilding Lahaina, opportunity for community input, challenges to rebuilding (e.g. climate change-related shoreline setback requirements, zoning code changes, additional safety measures like underground utility poles and escape routes), and land trusts.

Q. When the hurricane fueled wildfire devastated Lahaina, displaced residents were immediately sheltered by the Red Cross. Thereafter, they were moved to hotels and vacation rentals for short-term housing. Now the challenge is transitional housing for about 7,000 residents who lost their homes. What are some of the ideas for transitional housing while Lahaina is being rebuilt?

First, there have been rumors circulating that people who are currently in hotels and short-term housing are going to be kicked out at the end of this month. That is not the case: FEMA does traditionally only provide temporary housing, but they can extend that support for up to two years after a disaster. We also have the County, State, and Red Cross working with FEMA and HUD to create a transitional housing and long-term housing plan to account for everyone who has been displaced.

Some ideas for that include:

Workforce housing – converting short-term vacation rentals into workforce housing on a longer term basis.

Multi-unit properties – FEMA could consider leasing apartment buildings and timeshare complexes for 18-24 months

Modular homes – building lower cost modular homes. Ohana Hope Village built 85 modular homes on a 10-acre property across from King’s Cathedral and will be able to house about 250 to 300 people depending on family size. https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2023/09/modular-home-village-aims-to-give-hope-to-displaced/

Kauhale villages – building tiny home villages with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities

Subdivision development – accelerated development of long-planned subdivisions and new residential projects outside of or on the outskirts of Lahaina. Building the infrastructure will be costly.

Most likely the state will deploy some combination of these ideas. A major challenge is going to be making this happen quickly – for example, the availability of labor will almost certainly be a limiting factor. This isn’t a place where you can have out-of-state construction workers coming in to work for the day and then going home.

Q. What about longer term housing solutions for displaced residents? A “Fish-in for Dignified Housing” group recently staged a protest at Kaanapali Beach.

One of the messages expressed by Maui community members at the “fish-in” is that this is not just about having a roof over your head. In the scramble to find adequate shelter for everyone, many survivors have ended up in hotel rooms or needing to move around to different temporary shelters without a lot of notice. So, they are saying that we need to prioritize giving people back a sense of dignity, normalcy and stability. The reality is that it is going to take some time before residents can return to Lahaina. To provide more stability, officials may need to convert short-term shelters into longer-term options or prioritize some of the more permanent options we just talked about. The state may also need to provide other forms of support – that might include things like mortgage deferral for homes lost in the fire, back-end mortgage abatement for properties not engaged in short term rentals, etc.

Q. What is the timeframe for rebuilding Lahaina?

Long, to put it bluntly. Right now, the major challenge is hazardous debris removal. Many building materials become very harmful when they burn, but Maui does not have the infrastructure to dispose of all the hazardous ash and other debris on site, which means it has to be shipped to the mainland for disposal. That process alone will take months. Debris removal more generally will take over a year, and it could take several years to rebuild infrastructure like electrical and sewer lines.

In addition to those practical challenges, we will run into a number of regulatory and political issues. The entire site is both a national historic site and a landmark district, which means multiple EIS, Special Management Area permits, water studies, flood studies, archaeological studies, etc. need to be completed before anything can be build. We also know there is a large ancient graveyard across from front street. For context, after 9/11, it took five years before there was any agreement about what to build at the old World Trade Center, and six more years to finish building the memorial there. That was a single site that was exclusively federal property without the kind of regulatory hurdles we see at Lahaina.

Q. Governor Green’s second Proclamation Relating to Affordable Housing specifically stated that the Lahaina areas affected by the wildfires were excluded from the proclamation. Why?

Any plan involving Lahaina is going to require compromise between many stakeholders who do not agree, which in part is why we need a rest period before any project is seriously promoted or submitted. This pause also helps assuage fears that we will see big land developers coming in and seeing this charred land as an opportunity to take over and further displace residents who are still mourning and trying to recover.

Q. How can government officials ensure that the community has adequate input?

Maui County is exploring a number of ways to communicate and seek input from the public. They will be holding regular town hall meetings and are also setting up a public information hub to serve as a more centralized source of updates on the recovery process. They are organizing focus group discussions, community surveys, and other mechanisms of getting diverse groups of residents involved in discussions about specific aspects of recovery. At the state level, there are working groups convened for specific elements of the recovery plan, including housing, who have been gathering public input for reports to be submitted to the Legislature early next year.

Q. How might Lahaina be rebuilt differently?

Will the zoning code need to be reformed?

Maui’s current zoning code strongly favors single family homes. The island’s zoning codes have not been comprehensively updated since the 1960s, but most of Lahaina (as well as Hana, Makawao, Paia, and Wailuku) was built before then. Many of the buildings there before the fire would not be allowed under current zoning ordinances. Maui was already conducting an overhaul of its zoning ordinances before the fire, but that isn’t scheduled to be completed until 2026. When it is complete, that update will probably expand the types of housing permitted in residential and mixed-use districts (to include things like row houses, courtyard houses, duplexes, triplexes, quadriplexes, accessory dwelling units, and tiny houses), but that’s too far away for what we need right now, which is to decide what can be rebuilt. In the shorter term we might see something like a special zone district created for town center’s existing lots to allow what was there (and grandfathered in before the fire) to be rebuilt, but that is still up in the air.

What about climate-related shoreline setbacks?

One major challenge here is that mandatory shoreline setbacks are larger now than they were when many of the buildings on Front Street were constructed. This is mostly privately owned land, so it’s not as simple as just deciding not to build there again. We could give those owners exceptions, but a lot of what burned on the makai side of Front Street was already heavily endangered by rising tides and erosion before the fire.

What about safety measures like underground utility poles and additional escape routes?

State and county officials are generating plans to ensure that the rebuild takes into account infrastructure considerations such as burying electric lines underground and ensuring there are multiple ingress and egress routes from the area.

Q. Will expedited permits be necessary and how will Maui County deal with plantation homes that were destroyed and cannot meet current building codes?

This is definitely a problem, and it’s not unique to Lahaina. Like Honolulu, Maui’s permitting process takes too long. Before the fire, the median wait for a residential building permit in Lahaina was 111 days. In June 2023, a “no need permit” ordinance (Bill 56) was signed into law by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Under Bill 56 minor improvements and repairs (e.g. fences, retaining walls, walkways) and interior repairs that don’t involve electrical, plumbing, or mechanical installations (e.g. cabinets, countertops, floors) do not need a permit. As far as rebuilding noncompliant structures in Lahaina, that is more up in the air. Many people think that it wouldn’t be fair to keep private landowners from replacing what was already there. It may depend on the ordinances at issue – some code provisions, for example, are safety related (including things like fire-resistant building materials and making sure bedrooms all have exit routes). So we may see exceptions from some provisions (e.g. from lot setback rules to allow rebuilt structures to keep the same appearance), but still require up to date construction methods and materials. This is all pretty speculative at this point.

Q. What are some of the Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corp’s (HHFDC) ideas for helping developers build low-income housing in Lahaina?

According to HHFDC, about 550 homes inhabited by mostly low-income households were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable by the wildfire. This represents 16% of the estimated 3,500 lost or damaged homes. HHFDC helps private developers build low-income housing primarily with state and federal tax credits, tax-free state bonds financing, and low interest loans. Some ideas:

Infrastructure – HHFDC could loan Maui County money to replace damaged infrastructure.

State tax credits – HHFDC could reserve 20% to 30% of its available tax credit financing for Maui projects.

More federal financing – obtain additional federal financing for low-income housing development which requires Congressional approval.

Q. What do you think about the idea of a Lahaina Land Trust which was discussed on the opening day of the Annual Native Hawaiian Convention which was held for the first time in Maui as a show of support for the Maui wildfire survivors?

The Lahaina Land Trust would be a non-profit 501(c)(3) trust governed by kamaaina families with generational ties to Lahaina and other community members. Its purpose is to provide affordable housing and guard against predatory investors.The trust would acquire land and build homes on it to be sold to residents. Residents would own the home, but lease the land from the trust on a long-term basis (e.g. 99 years) for a nominal monthly fee. This would dramatically reduce the price of housing for the residents (who don’t have to pay a mortgage or property taxes on the land) and ensure that these properties remain in local hands long term. The Trust could also serve as a temporary landowner to give survivors more time to obtain financing to build their homes.

This model has been quite successful in other cities (all over the country, but particularly in Texas). One major advantage is that they allow lower-income residents to build equity in their homes, which makes it more likely that they will stay in the community long term (instead of becoming increasingly dependent on housing subsidies as prices increase). Land trusts are also surprisingly financially sustainable and are often less administratively burdensome than rental projects. Communities tend to like them too because they get to control decision-making over land use etc. The primary limitation of land trusts is their scalability – purchasing land is expensive and it’s hard to expand without significant upfront capital investment. They end up being great for the few residents who participate, but it’s hard to make them into something big enough to benefit the whole population in need. While this is a great idea, it’s not a silver bullet solution – we need to think about expanding affordable housing options from multiple angles.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.