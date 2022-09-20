Chad Taniguchi, former attorney and Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycle League, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • what kind of registration and equipment are required for bikes, e-bikes, and soon e-scooters?
  • can you ride your bicycle on the sidewalk?
  • must bicyclists obey the same traffic rules as drivers?
  • why it’s legal and usually safer for bicyclists to ride in the middle of the lane
  • what should you do if you are involved in a bicycle accident?
  • will the driver’s insurance pay for the bicyclist’s medical bills regardless of who is at fault?