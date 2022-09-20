Chad Taniguchi, former attorney and Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycle League, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what kind of registration and equipment are required for bikes, e-bikes, and soon e-scooters?

can you ride your bicycle on the sidewalk?

must bicyclists obey the same traffic rules as drivers?

why it’s legal and usually safer for bicyclists to ride in the middle of the lane

what should you do if you are involved in a bicycle accident?

will the driver’s insurance pay for the bicyclist’s medical bills regardless of who is at fault?