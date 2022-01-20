Can nonprofit charitable organizations engage in political activity?

Working for Hawaii
Attorney Hugh Jones joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • What qualifies as a charitable purpose under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code
  • What kinds of forms you need to fill out to obtain tax exempt status
  • What’s the difference between a public charity and private foundation
  • Whether tax exempt charities can engage in lobbying or political activities
  • How far churches can go in lobbying against issues like abortion and euthanasia, and
  • How playing politics contributed to the removal of all 5 Bishop Estate trustees 20 years ago

